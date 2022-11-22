Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cigna (CI) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Cigna (CI - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, CI broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for CI

CI could be on the verge of another rally after moving 5.9% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

Once investors consider CI's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 10 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting CI on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


