Image: Bigstock
5 ETFs Set to Soar on FIFA World Cup Betting Wave
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Nov 20, driving a craze for sports betting among investors to push up the stocks and ETFs in the sector higher. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is the first men’s tournament since the Supreme Court’s decision to legalize sports betting in 2018.
Investors should tap the sports betting extravaganza with VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO - Free Report) , Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO - Free Report) , Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ - Free Report) , VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK - Free Report) and Roundhill Video Games ETF (NERD - Free Report) .
With the increased legalization of online sports betting, this year’s tournament will be the most wagered-on sporting event in history. The legalization of sports betting across the United States increased significantly from 2019, with online gambling now legal in 30 states and Washington, DC.
According to the American Gaming Association, 20.5 million Americans are expected to wager a total of $1.8 billion on the men's football tournament. Most people will place their bets online or in person instead of with a bookie.
We highlighted the details of the above-mentioned ETFs:
VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO - Free Report)
VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF offers exposure to global companies involved in video-game development, e-sports, and related hardware and software by tracking the MVIS Global Video Gaming and eSports Index. ESPO holds 25 stocks in its basket with a moderate concentration on the top firms. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF is tilted toward American firms, accounting for 42% of the portfolio, while Japan and China round off the next two spots with double-digit allocations each.
VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF gathered $265 million in its asset base while trading an average daily volume of 42,000 shares. ESPO charges 55 bps worth of annual fees from investors (read: Nvidia Misses Q3 Earnings, Shares Up: ETFs in Focus).
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO - Free Report)
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF offers exposure to companies developing or publishing video games, facilitating streaming and distribution of video gaming or esports content, owning and operating within competitive esports leagues or producing hardware used in video games and esports, including augmented and virtual reality. This can be easily done by the Solactive Video Games & Esports Index.
Holding 50 securities in its basket, Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has an AUM of $176.1 million and charges 50 bps as annual fees. HERO trades in an average daily volume of 37,000 shares.
Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ - Free Report)
Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF is designed to offer retail and institutional investors global exposure to sports betting and iGaming industries by tracking the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming Index. Sportsbook comprises 36.4% share while technology, iGaming and casino round off the next two spots with double-digit exposure each.
Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF holds 41 stocks in its basket and amassed $117.1 million in its assets base. BETZ charges 75 bps of annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 41,000 shares.
VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK - Free Report)
VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF provides investors with exposure to companies involved in casinos and casino hotels, sports betting, lottery services, gaming services, gaming technology and equipment. BJK follows the MVIS Global Gaming Index, holding 36 securities in its basket (read: A Comprehensive Guide to Video-Gaming ETFs).
VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has an AUM of $74.7 million and an average daily volume of roughly 11,000 shares. BJK charges 62 bps of annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High-risk outlook.
Roundhill Video Games ETF (NERD - Free Report)
Roundhill Video Games ETF offers exposure to 38 companies engaged in video game publishing and/or video game development. NERD follows the Nasdaq CTA Global Video Games Software Index, charging investors 50 bps as annual fees. From a country exposure, Japan takes the largest share at 42.1%, while the United States and South Korea round off the next two spots.
Roundhill Video Games ETF accumulated $26.2 million in its asset base while trading an average daily volume of 8,000 shares.