Dollar General (DG) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dollar General (DG - Free Report) closed at $257.71, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.
Heading into today, shares of the discount retailer had gained 7.66% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.77% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Dollar General as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 1, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.55, up 22.6% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.43 billion, up 10.71% from the prior-year quarter.
DG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.57 per share and revenue of $37.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.77% and +10.76%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar General. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% higher. Dollar General is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, Dollar General currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.86, which means Dollar General is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that DG has a PEG ratio of 2.01 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.43 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.