Feast on These ETFs On Thanksgiving

We are a day away from Thanksgiving Day, which kicks off the holiday season. Americans join their extended families and give thanks for the good things they have in life.
However, this year Thanksgiving may become a tricky one given the high inflation and rising expenses on gas stations. Let’s see if an improving job market and falling Covid cases are able to lay a bountiful spread on the Thanksgiving table.
Thanksgiving Dinner Costliest This Year
The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) has released its annual analysis of Thanksgiving dinner costs dating all the way back to 1986. After remaining relatively stable for about a decade, the price of a Thanksgiving dinner for ten people rose to a record high, topping the previous 2015 peak by about $3.
But with inflation continuing to reign throughout 2022, the cost surged this year, jumping 20%, the highest year-over-year increase since the Farm Bureau’s survey began. The total cost reached $64.05, a record annual increase in dollars of $10.74. Recent Consumer Price Index report showed that food at home index increased a 12% increase over the past year. This explains the reason for costliest Thanksgiving menu this year.
Thanksgiving Travel to Gain Speed
According to travel service provider American Automobile Association (“AAA”), Thanksgiving holiday travel is expected to bounce back nearly to the pre-pandemic levels. More than 54.6 million Americans will travel this Thanksgiving weekend, marking a jump of 1.5% from the last year and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes.
Of them, 49 million (up 0.4% year over year and 2.5% below 2019 levels) will hit roads, 4.5 million (up 8% year over year and nearly 99% of the 2019 volume) will fly, and the remaining 1.4 million (up 23% from 2021 and 96% of the 2019 volume) will travel by bus, train or cruise.
ETFs in Focus
Based on the above discussion, we highlight the ETFs that could gain in the coming days.
Invesco Dynamic Leisure And Entertainment ETF ( PEJ Quick Quote PEJ - Free Report)
The underlying Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment Intellidex Index comprises stocks of U.S. leisure and entertainment companies. The index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors. Invesco Dynamic Leisure And Entertainment ETF charges 54 bps in fees.
ETFMG Travel Tech ETF ( AWAY Quick Quote AWAY - Free Report)
The underlying Prime Travel Technology Index NTR tracks the performance of globally exchange-listed equity securities or corresponding ADRs or GDRs engaged in Travel Technology Business which provides technology, via the Internet & Internet-connected devices such as mobile phones, to facilitate travel bookings & reservations, ride sharing & hailing, travel price comparison & travel advice. AWAY charges 75 bps in fees.
AdvisorShares Hotel ETF ( BEDZ Quick Quote BEDZ - Free Report)
The AdvisorShares Hotel ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenues from the hotel business. BEDZ charges 99 bps in fees.
Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF ( CRUZ Quick Quote CRUZ - Free Report)
The underlying BlueStar Global Hotels, Airlines, and Cruises Index is a rules-based index that consists of globally-listed stocks of companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from the passenger airline, hotel and resort, or cruise industries. CRUZ charges 45 bps in fees.
ALPS Global Travel Beneficiaries ETF ( JRNY Quick Quote JRNY - Free Report)
The underlying S-Network Global Travel Index identifies exchange-traded stocks of companies that are materially engaged in the global travel industry. JRNY charges 65 bps in fees.
AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF ( EATZ Quick Quote EATZ - Free Report)
The AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenues from the restaurant business. EATZ charges 99 bps in fees.
