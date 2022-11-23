We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Mazda (MZDAY) Pledges Nearly $11B to Ramp Up Electrification
Mazda Motor Corporation (MZDAY - Free Report) recently announced an investment of $10.6 billion to electrify its lineup of vehicles by 2030. It forecasts EVs to account for 25-40% of its total sales by the beginning of the next decade. Stringent environmental regulations and changing customer preferences are creating a demand wave for battery-powered cars.
Its previous EV sales estimate was roughly 25% of sales by 2030.
Mazda, on a similar footing as many of the other top Japan-based players, has been on a slow pace in introducing EVs, as it continues to expect hybrid cars to aid emission reduction. The automaker was previously focused on improving ICE efficiency and bolstering the use of hybrid vehicles.
Mazda is following a multi-solution approach to boost its electromobility capabilities. Prior to the announcement, Mazda inked an agreement with battery maker Envision AESC to procure batteries for EVs produced in Japan.
As part of a three-phase plan, MZDAY would introduce battery-EV models in the second half of phase 2, which is sometime between 2025 and 2027. It intends to do a full-scale launch of all-electric vehicles between 2028 and 2030.
The investment will be made along with Mazda partners and utilized for research and development
The company has targeted about 4.5 trillion yen in net sales for the business year ending March 2026. This marks a significant jump of about 45% from the financial year ending March 2022.
Mazda’s collaboration with its main suppliers, such as Hiroshima Aluminum Industry, Imasen Electric, Ondo Corporation and HIROTEC Corporation, augurs well for the long-term growth of the company as well as the industry. Mazda’s efforts in procuring and securing batteries to expedite its electrification initiatives are noteworthy.
Shares of MZDAY have lost 14.7% in a year compared with the industry’s 38.9% decline.
