VMware (VMW) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

VMware’s (VMW - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.47 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 and declined 11.4% year over year.

Revenues of $3.21 billion lagged the consensus mark by 4.81%. The top line registered year-over-year growth of a mere 0.7%.

Suspension of business operations in Russia and foreign currency transactions negatively impacted the quarter’s top and bottom lines.

Top-Line Details

Region-wise, U.S. revenues (50.3% of revenues) increased 2% year over year to $1.61 billion. International revenues (49.7%) grew fell 0.6% to $1.59 billion.

Services revenues (49.9% of revenues) rose 0.7% year over year to $1.60 billion. Software Maintenance revenues (81% of Services revenues) dipped 4.1% to $1.29 billion. Professional Services revenues (19% of Services revenues) were $304 million, flat year over year.

Total License and Subscription & SaaS revenues (50.1% of revenues) increased 5.2% from the year-ago quarter to $1.61 billion.

License revenues (38.6% of License and Subscription & SaaS revenues) decreased 12.5% year over year to $621 million due to the transition to subscription and SaaS.

Subscription & SaaS revenues (76.1% of segment revenues) increased 20.5% year over year to $988 million.

Operating Details

Research & development (R&D) expenses as a percentage of revenues increased 60 basis points (bps) year over year to 20.7%.

Sales & marketing (S&M) expenses as a percentage of revenues increased 110 bps on a year-over-year basis to 30.9%.

General & administrative (G&A) expenses as a percentage of revenues remained flat at 6.4%.

Non-GAAP operating margin contracted 260 bps on a year-over-year basis to 26.7%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Oct 28, 2022, VMware’s cash & cash equivalents were $3.97 billion compared with $3.24 billion as of Jul 29, 2022.

Total debt (including the current portion of long-term debt) was $9.69 billion as of Oct 28, 2022, compared with $11.18 billion as of Jul 29.

Operating cash flow was $1.26 billion in the fiscal third quarter compared with $397 million reported in the previous quarter.

Free cash flow was $1.16 million in the reported quarter compared with $284 million in the previous quarter.

Revenue Performance Obligation increased 7% year over year to $11.90 billion.

Guidance

VMware has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Broadcom (AVGO - Free Report) .

Broadcom is set to acquire VMware for approximately $61 billion in cash and stock. VMW will not be providing financial guidance for the fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2023.

VMware currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

VMW’s shares have risen 2.2% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s and the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 29.2% and 33%, respectively.

