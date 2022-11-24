In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Fidelity Select Semiconductors (FSELX) - free report >>
Bridgeway Small Cap Value (BRSVX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Fidelity Select Semiconductors (FSELX) - free report >>
Bridgeway Small Cap Value (BRSVX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Baron Focused Growth Fund Retail (BFGFX - Free Report) has a 1.32% expense ratio and 1% management fee. BFGFX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 23.3% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Bridgeway Small Cap Value N (BRSVX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. BRSVX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 12.49%, expense ratio of 0.83% and management fee of 0.61%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Fidelity Select Semiconductors (FSELX - Free Report) : 0.67% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, FSELX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With a five-year annual return of 15.84%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.