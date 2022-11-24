Back to top

3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Baron Focused Growth Fund Retail (BFGFX - Free Report) has a 1.32% expense ratio and 1% management fee. BFGFX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With yearly returns of 23.3% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Bridgeway Small Cap Value N (BRSVX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. BRSVX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 12.49%, expense ratio of 0.83% and management fee of 0.61%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

Fidelity Select Semiconductors (FSELX - Free Report) : 0.67% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, FSELX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With a five-year annual return of 15.84%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


