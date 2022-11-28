We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Carnival (CCL) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Carnival (CCL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $9.73, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.
Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 12.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 9.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.23%.
Carnival will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Carnival to post earnings of -$0.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 49.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4 billion, up 210.64% from the prior-year quarter.
CCL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$4.70 per share and revenue of $12.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +33.43% and +545.78%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carnival should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.73% lower. Carnival is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 123, putting it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.