P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI - Free Report) closed at $29.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.8% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the trucking company had gained 4.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 11.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from P.A.M. Transportation as it approaches its next earnings report date.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for P.A.M. Transportation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11% lower. P.A.M. Transportation is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, P.A.M. Transportation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.01, so we one might conclude that P.A.M. Transportation is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.