Company News for Nov 30, 2022

  • Shares of Bilibili Inc. (BILI - Free Report) soared 22.3% after reporting third-quarter 2022 adjusted loss per share of $0.63, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.67.
  • Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR - Free Report) fell 0.6% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.26, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27.
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.’s (ESLT - Free Report) shares plunged 10.6% after the company posted third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.44, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.11.
  • Kanzhun Ltd.’s (BZ - Free Report) shares jumped 9.2% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.12, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07.

