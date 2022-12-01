Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Exact Sciences (EXAS) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

Exact Sciences (EXAS - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, EXAS crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

EXAS could be on the verge of another rally after moving 36.2% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider EXAS's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 6 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on EXAS for more gains in the near future.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today