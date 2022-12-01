We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stanley Black (SWK) Shares Plunge 57% YTD Amid Headwinds
Shares of Stanley Black & Decker (SWK - Free Report) have lost 56.7% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 41.8% decline. Supply-chain disruptions, raw material cost inflation, foreign currency headwinds and weakness in the Tools & Outdoor segment have been weighing on the stock’s performance.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Supply-chain restrictions, primarily semiconductor constraints and logistics and input cost increases, are weighing on Stanley Black’s operations. Escalating cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses, pose a threat to the company’s bottom line. In the first nine months of 2022, cost of sales jumped 28.6% year over year while selling, general and administrative expenses climbed 15.6%.
Reduced retail and consumer demand have been a drag on the Tools & Outdoor segment’s performance. The segment is seeing lower volumes due to reduced consumer spending as a result of an increase in interest rates and spike in fuel prices. The company expects Tools & Outdoor organic revenues to decline mid-to-high single digits in 2022.
Stanley Black has operations in multiple nations. Such business diversifications expose it to risks stemming from unfavorable movements in foreign currencies, geopolitical issues and other headwinds. In third-quarter 2022, foreign currency translation had a negative impact of 4% on sales.
Due to a volatile demand environment, especially softness in North American consumer and European markets, cost inflation and foreign currency headwinds, SWK has lowered its 2022 earnings forecast. The company now expects adjusted earnings per share of $4.15-$4.65 per share compared with $5.00-$6.00 guided previously.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Stanley Black currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Industrial Products sector are as follows:
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). AIT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.
Applied Industrial has an estimated earnings growth rate of 14.3% for the current fiscal year. The stock has gained 25.8% in the past six months.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). PH pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.3%, on average.
Parker-Hannifin has an estimated earnings growth rate of 2.2% for the current fiscal year. Shares of PH have rallied 7.2% in the past six months.
IDEX Corporation (IEX - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.7%, on average.
IDEX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 28.3% and 6.1% for the current and next years, respectively. The stock has rallied 21.1% in the past six months.