Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Stanley Black (SWK) Shares Plunge 57% YTD Amid Headwinds

Read MoreHide Full Article

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker (SWK - Free Report) have lost 56.7% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 41.8% decline. Supply-chain disruptions, raw material cost inflation, foreign currency headwinds and weakness in the Tools & Outdoor segment have been weighing on the stock’s performance.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research


Supply-chain restrictions, primarily semiconductor constraints and logistics and input cost increases, are weighing on Stanley Black’s operations. Escalating cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses, pose a threat to the company’s bottom line. In the first nine months of 2022, cost of sales jumped 28.6% year over year while selling, general and administrative expenses climbed 15.6%.

Reduced retail and consumer demand have been a drag on the Tools & Outdoor segment’s performance. The segment is seeing lower volumes due to reduced consumer spending as a result of an increase in interest rates and spike in fuel prices. The company expects Tools & Outdoor organic revenues to decline mid-to-high single digits in 2022.

Stanley Black has operations in multiple nations. Such business diversifications expose it to risks stemming from unfavorable movements in foreign currencies, geopolitical issues and other headwinds. In third-quarter 2022, foreign currency translation had a negative impact of 4% on sales.

Due to a volatile demand environment, especially softness in North American consumer and European markets, cost inflation and foreign currency headwinds, SWK has lowered its 2022 earnings forecast. The company now expects adjusted earnings per share of $4.15-$4.65 per share compared with $5.00-$6.00 guided previously.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Stanley Black currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Industrial Products sector are as follows:

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). AIT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.

Applied Industrial has an estimated earnings growth rate of 14.3% for the current fiscal year. The stock has gained 25.8% in the past six months.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). PH pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.3%, on average.

Parker-Hannifin has an estimated earnings growth rate of 2.2% for the current fiscal year. Shares of PH have rallied 7.2% in the past six months.

IDEX Corporation (IEX - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.7%, on average.

IDEX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 28.3% and 6.1% for the current and next years, respectively. The stock has rallied 21.1% in the past six months.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) - free report >>

ParkerHannifin Corporation (PH) - free report >>

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) - free report >>

IDEX Corporation (IEX) - free report >>

Published in

industrial-products