Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Dec 2, 2022

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Dollar General Corp. (DG - Free Report) tumbled 7.6% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.33, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.55.
  • Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST - Free Report) tanked 5.6% after the company reported that its sales in November rose 5.7%, well below a 7.7% rise in October.
  • Five Below Inc.’s (FIVE - Free Report) shares climbed 16.6% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.29, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.14.
  • Synopsys Inc.’s (SNPS - Free Report) shares surged 5.4% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.91, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dollar General Corporation (DG) - free report >>

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) - free report >>

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) - free report >>

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) - free report >>

Published in

computers retail