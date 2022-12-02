Emerson (EMR) Selected as Automation Partner by KOHYGEN

Emerson Electric Co. ( EMR Quick Quote EMR - Free Report) has been selected by Korea Hydrogen Green Energy Network (KOHYGEN) to provide the latter with automation solutions for its hydrogen refueling station namely JeonjuPyeonghwa Hydrogen Refueling Station. This project is a vital step for the two companies to reach their goals of reducing emissions, accelerating the transition to a net-zero global economy and driving investment in hydrogen. It is worth noting that KOHYGEN recently completed the construction of JeonjuPyeonghwa Hydrogen Refueling Station, which is the world’s largest hydrogen refueling station for commercial vehicles. The company plans to construct 34 other high-capacity gas and liquid hydrogen refueling stations by the year 2025 across the country. The JeonjuPyeonghwa Hydrogen Refueling Station is capable of charging 300 kilograms per hour. It can power a maximum of 15 buses and trucks per hour, or over 100 buses and trucks per day. The number is 12 times more than an average capacity hydrogen station. Per the deal, Emerson will be responsible for providing its expertise across the hydrogen value chain as well as technology like temperature transmitters, pressure transmitters, flowmeters, programmable logic controllers (PLC) and valves. The state-of-the-art technology provided by Emerson will enable KOHYGEN to develop a marketable hydrogen charging model to grow Korea’s domestic hydrogen market. Emerson and KOHYGEN are working together on technical standards for other high-capacity commercial refueling stations, aiming to stabilize hydrogen supply chain. KOHYGEN intends to enhance the hydrogen supply platform to service hydrogen-powered aircraft, ships and other forms of transportation.
“In line with Emerson’s ‘Greening By’ sustainability strategy, we’ve worked on a range of hydrogen projects globally, applying our expertise and innovative technologies to scale hydrogen consumption and make renewable energy a reality,” said Mike Train, Emerson’s chief sustainability officer. “Partnering with KOHYGEN is another critical step forward in diversifying our global energy mix.”
