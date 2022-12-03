We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bank of America (BAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Bank of America (BAC - Free Report) closed at $36.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.29% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.
Coming into today, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had gained 1.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.93%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bank of America as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Bank of America to post earnings of $0.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.44 billion, up 10.81% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.19 per share and revenue of $94.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.64% and +6.49%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of America should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% lower. Bank of America is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Bank of America is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.57, which means Bank of America is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that BAC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.35 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BAC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.