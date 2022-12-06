Back to top

Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Gladstone Capital (GLAD - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, GLAD crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for GLAD

GLAD could be on the verge of another rally after moving 7.1% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider GLAD's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 3 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch GLAD for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


