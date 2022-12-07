In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) - free report >>
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) - free report >>
Reasons to Add Harte Hanks (HHS) Stock to Your Portfolio
Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS - Free Report) is currently benefiting fromthe asset-light business model, which is helping it to attain operational improvements and generate cash. It continues to invest in sales, marketing, technology and partnerships for sustainable growth.
The company’s shares have had an impressive run over the past six months, appreciating 11.6% against the 2.9% decline of the industry it belongs to.
Harte Hanks, Inc. Price
Harte Hanks, Inc. price | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote
Let’s look at some other factors that make HHS an attractive pick:
Solid Rank & VGM Score: Harte Hanks currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), offer the best investment opportunities for investors. Thus, the company appears to be a compelling investment proposition at the moment.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Northward Estimate Revisions: The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. In the case of HHS, one estimate for 2023 has moved north over the past 60 days versus no southward revision. Over the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2023 earnings has moved 4.7% north.
Positive Earnings Surprise History: Harte Hanks has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 219.8%.
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH - Free Report) and Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN - Free Report) .
Booz Allencarries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. BAH has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.9%.
Booz Allen delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8% on average.
Cross Country Healthcare is currently a Zacks #2 Ranked stock. CCRN has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6%.
CCRN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1% on average.