Company News for Dec 8, 2022

  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s (UAL - Free Report) shares fell 4.1% due to an ongoing dispute with its employee unions, as reports emerged that various unions had formed a coalition.
  • Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG - Free Report) slid 4.2% as travel stocks suffered.
  • Moderna, Inc.’s (MRNA - Free Report) shares rose 3.2%, with the healthcare sector emerging as a winner.
  • Shares of Carvana Co. (CVNA - Free Report) plunged 42.9% amid bankruptcy rumors.

airlines pharmaceuticals