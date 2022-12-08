We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Bilibili (BILI) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average
After reaching an important support level, Bilibili (BILI - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. BILI surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.
A useful tool for traders and analysts, the 200-day simple moving average helps determine long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. It moves higher or lower in conjunction with longer-term price performance, and serves as a support or resistance level.
BILI has rallied 113.6% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests BILI could be on the verge of another move higher.
The bullish case solidifies once investors consider BILI's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.
Investors should think about putting BILI on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.