We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
American Airlines (AAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.60, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.
Coming into today, shares of the world's largest airline had lost 3.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 3.99%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.49%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Airlines as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect American Airlines to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 140.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.72 billion, up 34.9% from the year-ago period.
AAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $48.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +97.85% and +62.28%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.2% higher. American Airlines is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.