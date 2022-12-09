Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 9th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Acco Brands (ACCO - Free Report) is a world leader in branded office products.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.8 downward over the last 60 days.

Bausch Health (BHC - Free Report) is a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of a wide range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.0% downward over the last 60 days.

ANYWHERE RE INC (HOUS - Free Report) is a provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

