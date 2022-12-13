We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Williams (WMB) Executes Contracts for Low-Emission Next-Gen Gas
The Williams Companies (WMB - Free Report) recently announced that it is executing agreements with Coterra Energy and Dominion Energy to set up the industry's first next-generation natural gas certification process across all the segments of the value chain. The process will start with production through gathering and transmission, with deliveries through 2023.
The Tulsa, OK-based pipeline operator stated that it is leveraging block-chain secured technology to track and measure end-to-end emissions through the aggregation and reconciliation of multiple sources of data to provide a path-specific methane intensity certification that meets or exceeds the measurement protocols.
Chad Zamarin, the senior vice president of Corporate Strategic Development for Williams, mentioned that the company is proud to launch the industry’s first comprehensive next-gen natural gas platform. “As we look to a low-carbon energy future, Williams is committed to leading our industry with credible solutions to benefit our customers and their sustainability goals,” he ended.
WMB said that the project signifies the first full value chain methane emission certification program that will meet or exceed the quantification, measurement, reporting and verification measurement standards. These have been prescribed by the Oil & Gas Methane Partnership, a collaboration developed by the United Nations, the Environmental Defense Fund, and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition.
Founded in 1908, The Williams Companies, Inc. is a premier energy infrastructure provider in North America. WMB’s core operations include finding, producing, gathering, processing and transporting natural gas and natural gas liquids. Boasting a widespread pipeline system of more than 33,000 miles of pipelines, Williams is one of the largest domestic transporters of natural gas by volume.
