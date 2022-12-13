We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.17, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.21% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 5.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12% in that time.
GasLog Partners LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.72, up 60% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $98.3 million, up 11.49% from the year-ago period.
GLOP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $364.36 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +53.96% and +11.72%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GasLog Partners LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GasLog Partners LP is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, GasLog Partners LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.74, which means GasLog Partners LP is trading at a discount to the group.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.