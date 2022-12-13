We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Unity Software Inc. (U - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $33.78, moving -0.44% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12% in that time.
Unity Software Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Unity Software Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 120%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $434.24 million, up 37.48% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.33 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion, which would represent changes of -50% and +23.75%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.7% higher. Unity Software Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
