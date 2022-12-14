We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Boeing (BA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Boeing (BA - Free Report) closed at $187.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.46% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%.
Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 7.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 3.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.09%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Boeing as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 105.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.42 billion, up 31.25% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$8.78 per share and revenue of $66.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.99% and +6.03%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Boeing currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.