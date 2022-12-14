We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NextEra Energy (NEE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, NextEra Energy (NEE - Free Report) closed at $87.15, marking a +0.69% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.
Heading into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had gained 5.99% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 4.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NextEra Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.54, up 31.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.76 billion, up 14.09% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.90 per share and revenue of $20.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.73% and +19.5%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NextEra Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note NextEra Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.69.
Investors should also note that NEE has a PEG ratio of 3.09 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.27 as of yesterday's close.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.