We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
3 Healthcare Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns
One of the best ways to safeguard investments is by parking money in the healthcare sector. This is because demand for healthcare services does not change with market conditions. Many pharmaceutical companies also pay out regular dividends.
Companies that consistently offer dividends are financially stable and generate a steady cash flow, irrespective of market conditions. Mutual funds are the preferred choice for investors looking to enter this sector since they possess the advantages of wide diversification and analytical insight.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked Healthcare mutual funds, namely T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund Inc. (PRHSX - Free Report) , Vanguard Specialized Portfolios Health Care Fund (VGHCX - Free Report) and Health Care Services Portfolio (FSHCX - Free Report) . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund Inc. is a non-diversified fund that seeks capital appreciation. PRHSX invests in the common stocks of companies engaged in the business of health care, medicine, or life sciences.
T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund Inc. has three-year annualized returns of 12.7%. As of June 2022, PRHSX held 214 issues, with 8.6% of its assets invested in UnitedHealth Group Inc.
Vanguard Specialized Portfolios Health Care Fund invests the majority of its net assets in the common stocks of foreign and domestic companies. These companies are engaged in the development, production, or distribution of products and services related to pharmaceutical and medical supply companies, as well as businesses that operate hospitals and other healthcare facilities.
Vanguard Specialized Portfolios Health Care Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.3%. VGHCX has an expense ratio of 0.32% compared with the category average of 1.03%.
Health Care Services Portfolio seeks to invest the majority of its net assets in common stocks of domestic and foreign issuers primarily engaged in the ownership or management of hospitals, nursing homes and health maintenance organizations. FSHCX’s investments are mostly based on a fundamental analysis of companies and their market position with respect to broader economic conditions.
Health Care Services Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 19.9%. Justin Segalini has been the fund manager of FSHCX since 2016.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Healthcare mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Healthcare mutual funds.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>