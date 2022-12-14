Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Dec 14, 2022

  • Shares of Photronics, Inc. (PLAB - Free Report) jumped 3.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48 per share.
  • Core & Main, Inc.’s (CNM - Free Report) shares increased 1.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.65 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share.
  • Shares of The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report) gained 0.5% after United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL - Free Report) announced that it has placed an order for 200 jets that included 100 737 Max jets and 100 787 Dreamliners with options for more purchases.
  • Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s (MRTX - Free Report) shares rose 1.4% after the Food and Drug Administration gave approval to its new lung cancer treatment adagrasib.

aerospace airlines business-services medical semiconductor