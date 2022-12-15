Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 15th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Gulfport Energy (GPOR - Free Report) is an independent natural gas and oil company that is focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.4 downward over the last 60 days.

PCB Bancorp (PCB - Free Report) is a bank holding company which offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC - Free Report) is a bank holding company that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 11.4% downward over the last 60 days.

