In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
FB Financial Corporation (FBK) - free report >>
AdvanSix (ASIX) - free report >>
Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. (BKI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
FB Financial Corporation (FBK) - free report >>
AdvanSix (ASIX) - free report >>
Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. (BKI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 16th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
AdvanSix (ASIX - Free Report) is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5 downward over the last 60 days.
Black Knight Financial Services (BKI - Free Report) is engaged in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 60 days.
FB Financial (FBK - Free Report) is a bank holding company that provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 5.6% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.