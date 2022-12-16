Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Southwest's (LUV) Customer Service Employees Get Pay Hike

Read MoreHide Full Article

Southwest Airlines (LUV - Free Report) received encouraging tidings on the labor front when the union, International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), covering its customer service employees ratified a pay-related deal.

The union represents 8,300 such employees including customer service employees, customer representatives, customer service agents and source of support representatives of this Dallas-based carrier, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Following the ratification of this five-year deal, concerned employees get an immediate 13.1% wage hike from the current levels. Moreover, they are eligible for a 25.1% general pay hike over the next four years. In addition to the pay hikes, the ratification ensures other benefits like better work-life balance, more bonuses, over-time wage improvements for part-time employees. 

Expressing delight at the approval of the deal, Robert Martinez Jr, the IAM International President said, “Congratulations to the Southwest Airlines General Chairpersons for negotiating an industry-leading contract. Your solidarity helped secure a contract that serves as a model for the rest of the airline industry and improves the work-life balance for our members.”

With U.S. airlines being grappling with inadequate staff to meet the buoyant air-travel demand following the pandemic, this employee-friendly deal at LUV is an extremely welcoming development. Satisfied labor groups go a long way in promoting efficient operations.

Shares of Southwest Airlines have gained 3.9% over the past three months, driven by the upbeat air-travel demand, outperforming its industry’s 3.3% appreciation in the same time period.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector include the following:

Covenant Logistics (CVLG - Free Report) : CVLG offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, including asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, besides asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability.

The gradually improving freight market scenario is a tailwind to Covenant. CVLG’s cost-control efforts are appreciated as well. CVLG currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The stock has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings being revised 10.1% upward over the past 60 days.

Teekay Tankers (TNK - Free Report) TNK is being well-served by the increase in tanker rates. A gradual ramp-up in economic activities also bodes well. High fuel costs are, however, weighing on the bottom line.

Teekay Tankers currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. TNK’s shares have soared 202% in a year’s time. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved 87.6% north.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) - free report >>

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) - free report >>

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) - free report >>

Published in

airlines