Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) closed at $34.49, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cable provider had gained 1.02% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.19% in that time.
Comcast will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2023. On that day, Comcast is projected to report earnings of $0.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $30.52 billion, up 0.6% from the year-ago period.
CMCSA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.61 per share and revenue of $121.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.76% and +4.28%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Comcast. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% lower. Comcast currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Comcast has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.58 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.88.
It is also worth noting that CMCSA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Cable Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.74 at yesterday's closing price.
The Cable Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.