We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Universal Logistics (ULH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Universal Logistics (ULH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $34.68, moving +0.06% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.
Heading into today, shares of the trucking and logistics company had lost 8.09% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 0.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.19% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Universal Logistics as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.31, up 42.39% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $461.2 million, down 1.32% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.40 per share and revenue of $2.02 billion, which would represent changes of +98.76% and +15.24%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Universal Logistics should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Universal Logistics currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Universal Logistics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.89, so we one might conclude that Universal Logistics is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.