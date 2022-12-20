We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know
Verizon Communications (VZ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $37.03, moving -0.24% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had lost 3.71% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.11% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Verizon Communications as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 24, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post earnings of $1.21 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $35.15 billion, up 3.17% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.18 per share and revenue of $136.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.9% and +2.35%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower within the past month. Verizon Communications is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Verizon Communications has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.16 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.54.
Also, we should mention that VZ has a PEG ratio of 1.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Wireless National stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow VZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.