Image: Bigstock
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH - Free Report) closed at $523.60, marking a -0.02% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.
Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer had lost 1.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.66%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from UnitedHealth Group as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 13, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.17, up 15.4% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $82.53 billion, up 11.91% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $22.02 per share and revenue of $323.81 billion, which would represent changes of +15.77% and +12.59%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UnitedHealth Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. UnitedHealth Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, UnitedHealth Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.79. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.46.
Also, we should mention that UNH has a PEG ratio of 1.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - HMOs was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.23 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.