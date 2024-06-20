Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU - Free Report) : This identity verification services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.9% over the last 60 days.

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT - Free Report) : This inspection and metrology equipment provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Outbrain Inc. (OB - Free Report) : This advertising technology platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 112.5% over the last 60 days.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO - Free Report) : This shipping has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


