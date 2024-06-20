We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Trustmark Corporation (TRMK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
Trustmark Corporation Price and Consensus
Trustmark Corporation price-consensus-chart | Trustmark Corporation Quote
Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU - Free Report) : This identity verification services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.9% over the last 60 days.
CLEAR Secure, Inc. Price and Consensus
CLEAR Secure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CLEAR Secure, Inc. Quote
Camtek Ltd. (CAMT - Free Report) : This inspection and metrology equipment provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Camtek Ltd. Price and Consensus
Camtek Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Camtek Ltd. Quote
Outbrain Inc. (OB - Free Report) : This advertising technology platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 112.5% over the last 60 days.
Outbrain Inc. Price and Consensus
Outbrain Inc. price-consensus-chart | Outbrain Inc. Quote
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO - Free Report) : This shipping has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.2% over the last 60 days.
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Price and Consensus
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. price-consensus-chart | Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.