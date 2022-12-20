We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dominion Energy (D) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $59.25, moving +1.07% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had lost 0.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Utilities sector's gain of 1.59% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dominion Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Dominion Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.17 billion, up 7.52% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.12 per share and revenue of $16.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.74% and +16.72%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher within the past month. Dominion Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.37, so we one might conclude that Dominion Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that D currently has a PEG ratio of 2.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. D's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.18 as of yesterday's close.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.