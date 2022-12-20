We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Doctor Reddy's (RDY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Doctor Reddy's (RDY - Free Report) closed at $52.85 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.26%.
Heading into today, shares of the pharmaceutical had lost 2.34% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.93% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.
Doctor Reddy's will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Doctor Reddy's is projected to report earnings of $0.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $769.25 million, up 7.59% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.16 per share and revenue of $3.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of +34.47% and +6.06%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Doctor Reddy's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Doctor Reddy's is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Doctor Reddy's is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.66. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.66.
It is also worth noting that RDY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Generic Drugs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Generic Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.