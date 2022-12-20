We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hubbell (HUBB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Hubbell (HUBB - Free Report) closed at $236.78 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.76% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.
Heading into today, shares of the electrical products manufacturer had lost 8.21% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.
Hubbell will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Hubbell to post earnings of $2.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.25 billion, up 13.67% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.41 per share and revenue of $4.98 billion. These totals would mark changes of +29.32% and +8.61%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hubbell. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Hubbell is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Hubbell's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.35, so we one might conclude that Hubbell is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
Meanwhile, HUBB's PEG ratio is currently 2.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.23 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.