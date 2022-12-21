We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
American Airlines (AAL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) closed at $12.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.4% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.
Heading into today, shares of the world's largest airline had lost 9.89% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 2.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.6% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from American Airlines as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.57, up 140.14% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.72 billion, up 34.9% from the year-ago period.
AAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $48.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +97.85% and +62.28%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for American Airlines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.2% higher. American Airlines is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.