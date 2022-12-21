We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Carrier (CARR), AWS Partner for SaaS Digital Solutions
Carrier Global Corporation (CARR - Free Report) is consistently strengthening its partnerships to provide innovative and advanced technological solutions to customers.
This is evident from Carrier’s recent agreement with Amazon’s (AMZN - Free Report) cloud division, Amazon Web Services ("AWS").
Per the recent terms of the collaboration, Carrier will offer advanced software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions on the AWS marketplace.
CARR’s SaaS solutions will cater to the areas of heating, ventilating and air conditioning performance, sustainability, and safety and security.
Carrier’s Strength in Digital Offerings
The latest move is in sync with Carrier’s strong efforts toward expanding its digital offerings.
Moreover, it bodes well with the company’s growing focus on delivering digitally enabled lifecycle solutions for healthy indoor environments.
Also, the latest move marks the extension of its strategic relationship with AWS.
Apart from the underlined SaaS solutions, Carrier offers digital solutions, including Abound and Lynx, on the AWS marketplace for serving the buildings and cold chain customers.
The Abound digital platform delivers a comprehensive suite of smart connected solutions for healthier, safer and more sustainable buildings. Notably, the platform is leveraged across a wide range of verticals, including commercial real estate, sports and entertainment venues, healthcare facilities, schools, hotels and retail.
The Lynx platform, on the back of AWS’ IoT Core, analytics and machine learning services, provides enhanced visibility, connectivity and actionable intelligence to help customers seamlessly do cold chain operations.
We believe that expanding digital solution offerings, along with strengthening relationship with AWS, will likely aid CARR in gaining solid momentum among customers. This, in turn, will contribute to Carrier’s total revenues.
This will help Carrier gain investors' confidence in the near term and the long haul.
Shares of Carrier have moved down 23.7% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 35.9%.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Carrier carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector are Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) and Asure Software (ASUR - Free Report) , both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.
Arista Networks has lost 15.3% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is projected at 17.5%.
Asure Software has gained 18.5% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ASUR is projected at 23%.