Company News for Dec 22, 2022

Dec 22, 2022

  • Shares of BlackBerry Ltd. (BB - Free Report) plunged 9.6% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $169 million, declining 8.2% year over year.
  • Shares of Carnival Corp. & plc (CCL - Free Report) climbed 4.7% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted loss per share of $0.85, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.89.
  • The Toro Co.’s (TTC - Free Report) shares rose 0.8% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.11, inline with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
  • Six Flags Entertainment Corp.’s (SIX - Free Report) shares soared 11.8% following news that activist shareholder Land & Buildings Investment Management has increased its stake to 3% in the company.

