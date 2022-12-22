We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $62.16, moving -1.54% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.45% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 5.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.68%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $3.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.43%.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.16 per share and revenue of $251.51 billion, which would represent changes of +111.98% and +25.24%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.78% lower within the past month. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.46 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.29, which means TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, TTE's PEG ratio is currently 0.51. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TTE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.48 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TTE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.