3 Balanced Mutual Funds to Buy for Excellent Returns
Balanced funds offer investors the convenience of buying into a single fund rather than holding both equity and bond funds. This category of funds also reduces a portfolio’s volatility while providing higher returns than pure fixed-income investments.
The fund managers also enjoy the flexibility of changing the proportion of equity and fixed-income investments in response to market conditions. An upswing may prompt them to hold a relatively higher share of equity to maximize gains, whereas a downturn will see them shifting loyalties toward fixed-income investments to stem losses.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked balanced mutual funds, viz. Direxion Monthly S&P 500 Bull 1.75X Fund (DXSLX - Free Report) , Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Fund Advisor (BAFAX - Free Report) and Calamos Growth & Income Fund Class A (CVTRX - Free Report) . Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Direxion Monthly S&P 500 Bull 1.75X Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in index and exchange-traded funds (ETF) securities. DXSLX investments generally track float-adjusted index and other financial instruments that provide monthly exposure in the market capitalization-weighted index or ETFs that track the index.
Direxion Monthly S&P 500 Bull 1.75X Fund has three-year annualized returns of 14.4%. As of the end of August 2022, DXSLX had one issue and 53.19% of its net assets invested in Ishares core S&P ETF.
Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Fund Advisor invests most of its net assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a diversified portfolio of equity securities in medium and large market capitalization companies that have strong, or improving, long-term business characteristics. BAFAX advisors may also choose to invest a small portion of its net assets in foreign securities, including emerging markets.
Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Fund Advisor has three-year annualized returns of 8.5%. BAFAX has an expense ratio of 0.93% compared with the category average of 0.99%.
Calamos Growth & Income Fund Class A invests most of its net assets in a portfolio of convertible, equity and fixed-income securities of U.S. companies irrespectove of market capitalization to strike a balance between risk and reward in terms of growth and income. CVTRX advisors generally hold investments in convertible and fixed-income securities for two to 10 years.
Calamos Growth & Income Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 9.5%. John P. Calamos has been one of the fund managers of CVTRX since September 1988.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all balanced mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
