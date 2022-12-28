We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ford Motor Company (F) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) closed at $11.20, marking a -1.41% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 17.26% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 18.28% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ford Motor Company as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 126.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $39.88 billion, up 12.96% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $148.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +23.27% and +17.99%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ford Motor Company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Company is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.79. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.33.
Meanwhile, F's PEG ratio is currently 1.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.1 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow F in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.