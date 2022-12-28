We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Marathon Oil (MRO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Marathon Oil (MRO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $27.65, moving +0.77% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.67%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had lost 7.95% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.
Marathon Oil will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Marathon Oil is projected to report earnings of $0.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.82 billion, up 0.95% from the prior-year quarter.
MRO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.57 per share and revenue of $8.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +191.08% and +48.87%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Oil. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.56% lower within the past month. Marathon Oil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Marathon Oil is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.01. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.31.
Meanwhile, MRO's PEG ratio is currently 0.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MRO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.5 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.