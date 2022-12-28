Back to top

Image: Bigstock

JOYY (YY) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, JOYY (YY - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. YY surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for YY

Shares of YY have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 10.9%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that YY could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account YY's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch YY for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


