GSK (GSK) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, GSK (GSK - Free Report) closed at $34.78, marking a -0.83% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.
Coming into today, shares of the drug developer had gained 2.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.77%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GSK as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, down 27.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.81 billion, down 39.2% from the year-ago period.
GSK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.28 per share and revenue of $36.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.68% and -23.16%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GSK. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.49% higher. GSK is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, GSK is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.61, so we one might conclude that GSK is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that GSK has a PEG ratio of 1.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.27 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.