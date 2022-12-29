We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Moves -0.81%: What You Should Know
Tyson Foods (TSN - Free Report) closed at $61.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.81% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.
Heading into today, shares of the meat producer had lost 7.16% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Tyson Foods as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 6, 2023. On that day, Tyson Foods is projected to report earnings of $1.49 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 48.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.13 billion, up 1.55% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.36 per share and revenue of $54.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of -27.15% and +1.43%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.16% lower. Tyson Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tyson Foods has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.71 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.6, which means Tyson Foods is trading at a premium to the group.
The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.