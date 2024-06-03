Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This asset management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omni-channel retail major has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (MSADY - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.2% over the last 60 days.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) : This e-commerce company that operates Pinduoduo has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.

