Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for June 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Price and Consensus
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This asset management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus
Macy's, Inc. (M - Free Report) : This omni-channel retail major has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus
MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (MSADY - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.2% over the last 60 days.
MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) : This e-commerce company that operates Pinduoduo has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.
PDD Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.